NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven fire crews are currently battling a three-alarm fire on West Hazel Street.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, the New Haven Fire Department responded to a house fire at 235 West Hazel Street.

According to the New Haven Fire twitter page, the fire was quickly upgraded to a 2nd alarm and then to a 3rd alarm just minutes after that.

3rd alarm — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) April 9, 2017

Follow News 8 for more on this story as it develops.