Police investigate an overnight shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) —- Hamden Police say they are investigating after a shooting early this morning.

An unidentified victim was shot at approximately 2:19 this morning.

According to Police, the victim was shot at Slyce Pizza Bar located at 141 Arch Street in Hamden.

At this point there is only one injury, but the victim’s condition is unknown.

If you have any important information for regarding this incident, feel free to call Hamden Police at (203) 230 – 4000.

