Police stop for speeding turns into drug bust

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crack cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, Ecstasy, and LSD were found in a car stopped for speeding in Vernon on Saturday, police say.

An officer stopped Steven Martinchek for speeding on Talcottville Road around 5:35 p.m. Police say he was acting nervously, so the officer asked to search the car. That officer found 213 grams of marijuana in bud and wax form, 22 grams of MDMA, 10 Ecstasy pills, 120 tabs of LSD, and 1.53 grams of crack cocaine.

Martincheck is charged with two counts of possession of a hallucinogen, two counts of possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He released after posting a $10,000 bond.