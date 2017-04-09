Route 44 closed after 2-car accident

Published:

NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 44 is closed in Norfolk after a car accident on Sunday afternoon.

According to State Police, the 2-car accident happened on the Norfolk / East Canaan line around 2:38 p.m. Officials say it was a head-on collision.

According to police, there were four people injured in the accident. Two patients were transported by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital and two other patients were transported by ambulance to another hospital.

Connecticut State Police believe Route 44 will be shut down for an extended period of time so they can investigate the accident.

Detours have been set up in North Canaan and in Norfolk.

There is no word on the cause of the accident.

 

