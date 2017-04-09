Route 44 reopens after 2-car accident

NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 44 has reopned in Norfolk after a car accident on Sunday afternoon.

According to State Police, the 2-car accident happened on the Norfolk / East Canaan line around 2:38 p.m. Officials say it was a head-on collision.

According to police, there were four people injured in the accident. Two patients were transported by Life Star to Hartford Hospital and two other patients were transported by ambulance to another hospital.

Route 44 reopened just after 7 p.m. after Connecticut State Police investigated the scene.

 

 

