Runners, walkers participate in Miles for Smiles 5K

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) — There was great weather on Sunday for a run or walk.

Plenty of people did just that around the campus of Southern Connecticut State University to take part in the fourth annual Miles for Smiles 5K event.

The event raises money for cleft lip and palette repair surgeries.

SCSU student Angela Ciambriello recognized the need for other countries to be able to have doctors who can perform needed surgeries.

“In America, we have access and availability to the health services that we need and the surgery where as in other countries developing countries they don’t have access to surgery so that’s why operation smile raises money and then the international organization actually will send doctors to go to those countries and do the surgeries for free,” Ciambriello said.

All of the proceeds from the event on Sunday will go towards repair surgeries for children in developing countries.

