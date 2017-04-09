Saturday marked opening day of fishing in the state

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Saturday marks opening day of fishing in the state. Fishermen were up early the morning. As Noelle Gardner explains, it is a very exciting time for trout anglers.

The fishermen were up early and so were the trout biting at Lake Saltonstall in Branford. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection or DEEP has over a hundred lakes and 200 rivers stocked and ready.

Peter Riha said, “I’ve been coming here all my life, fishing here all my life and we are going to catch some big fish today.” Angel Velez added, “It’s every year, the first day we go out, that is just like a tradition for us.”

Die-hard fishermen lined up at 5:30 this morning to head out on boats. Fish fans were head to toe in full gear. Anthony Barbash added, “Fishing is a pretty great sport. It bring people together, it’s nice to be out on the water. I’ve been doing it every year since I was a kid.” It was a perfect Spring day for trout fishermen in the state.

Riha said, “We are going to catch some bass and some walleye and hopefully the little man can catch a trout.” And the fish were biting! The fishing spots are primed to reel in trout, carp, bass and walleye. Barbash said, “Right around May the middle of June when the bass are coming up to spawn and it gets the fish into the shallows you have the chance to see the biggest bass of your life.”