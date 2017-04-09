Saturday marked opening day of fishing in the state

By Published: Updated:
fly fishing 101 course with orvis connecticut

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Saturday marks opening day of fishing in the state. Fishermen were up early the morning. As Noelle Gardner explains, it is a very exciting time for trout anglers.

The fishermen were up early and so were the trout biting at Lake Saltonstall in Branford. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection or DEEP has over a hundred lakes and 200 rivers stocked and ready.

Peter Riha said, “I’ve been coming here all my life, fishing here all my life and we are going to catch some big fish today.” Angel Velez added, “It’s every year, the first day we go out, that is just like a tradition for us.”

Die-hard fishermen lined up at 5:30 this morning to head out on boats. Fish fans were head to toe in full gear. Anthony Barbash added, “Fishing is a pretty great sport. It bring people together, it’s nice to be out on the water. I’ve been doing it every year since I was a kid.” It was a perfect Spring day for trout fishermen in the state.

Riha said, “We are going to catch some bass and some walleye and hopefully the little man can catch a trout.” And the fish were biting! The fishing spots are primed to reel in trout, carp, bass and walleye. Barbash said, “Right around May the middle of June when the bass are coming up to spawn and it gets the fish into the shallows you have the chance to see the biggest bass of your life.”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s