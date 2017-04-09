Traffic stop leads to marijuana arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A routine traffic stop in Hartford resulted in Connecticut State Police collecting over two pounds of marijuana on Friday night.

Just after 5 p.m, troopers from Troop H pulled over a car after officers observed the driver talking on a cellphone. They pulled the vehicle over on Market Street near exit 50 on I-84.

When police were speaking to the driver of the vehicle, they determined that illegal narcotics were present inside the vehicle and conducted an investigation, which led to the discovery of 2.2 pounds on marijuana.

34-year-old West Hartford resident Karriem Holness was taken into custody and processed by police. He was released after posting a $15,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on April 25.