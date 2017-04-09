Warm today but even warmer Monday-Tuesday

After a chilly start this morning we’ll see temperatures climb rather quickly for the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s! If you live away from the water, temps will be closer to 70! That comes with sunshine and less wind than yesterday too! So you’re certainly going to need the sunglasses when you visit Gil, Teresa and myself at Heavn’ly Donuts in Derby for a food drive and car show starting at noon!

If you think today is nice, check out the forecast for early next week. We’ll have plenty of sunshine the next couple of days with highs soaring into the 60s to near 70 along the shoreline Monday and Tuesday.

As we head away from the water, temperatures will climb into the 70s to near 80 degrees! There’s a good chance that Tuesday afternoon parts of Connecticut see the first 80°F day!

Tuesday will be the warmest day but we’re still expecting the temperatures to hold in the 60s for the rest of the week. Parts of the shore may drop to the upper 50s on Friday, but still around normal.

We’ll also watch for a few showers both Wednesday and Friday, but we’re not expecting the widespread soaking rain like we saw last week! Hope to see you in Derby this afternoon!!

Have a great rest of your day!

Thanks for checking in!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

