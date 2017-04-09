Yard Goats won’t be first to play at new Hartford stadium

Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Hartford Yard Goats won’t be the first team to play at their new baseball stadium.

Officials at Dunkin’ Donuts Park have scheduled a “soft opening” on Tuesday with a game between the University of Hartford and Quinnipiac University.

The minor-league Yard Goats were supposed to be in the park last spring, but construction problems led the city to fire the stadium developer and pushed back the opening by a full year.

The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies is scheduled to take the field on Thursday with a home opener against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Mike Abramson, the team’s assistant general manager, says the Yard Goats are in discussions with other schools, including UConn, about the possibility of playing some of their games at the 6,000-seat stadium.

