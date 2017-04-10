1 dead, 2 seriously injured from crash on Route 9 in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died, and two others have been seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in New Britain late Sunday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred about one tenth of a mile past Exit 25 on Route 9 just before 11:30 p.m. Troopers believe a car being driven southbound by 62-year-old Nicholas Formica, of Bristol, crossed over the center median and collided with another car travelling northbound.

After the crash, both vehicles caught on fire. The driver of the northbound car, 23-year-old Daniel Connolly, of Farmington, and his passenger, 24-year-old Danielle Huscher, of Simsbury, were able to be rescued by good samaritans. Both Connolly and Huscher were transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. Formica did not survive the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help Troopers in their investigation, you’re asked to call State Police at 860-354-1000.