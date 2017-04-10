Blumenthal urging specifics for Trump Syria strategy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s senior U.S. Senator is calling on the President to develop a strategy on Syria that includes the prosecution of Bashar al-Assad for war crimes and the approval of Congress before any further military actions.

In calling for this strategy Monday Blumenthal called on two recent Syrian refugee families to help make the point. Ali and Fatima Alfajer and their four children now live in West Hartford having escaped a refugee camp outside of Aleppo in Syria three years ago, Trekked through the desert to Lebanon, then Jordan and finally making it to the U.S. ten months ago. Ali says he approves of the missile attack by the U.S. in response to the chemical attack on civilians in his homeland, but is confused by it.

Another, more recent refugee, Haitham Dalati, expressed the feelings both men have about President Trump’s Syrian policy.

“He’s really unpredictable. We’re surprised when this happened, we like it, but we’re not expecting this from him,” said Dalati.

Not expecting it because of the President’s Executive Orders banning Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. Executive Orders which have so, far been stopped by the courts.

“That show of force has to be more than a one time, one off, fire and forget gesture,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) in referring to the U.S. missile attack.

Ali, his family and Haitham joined with Senator Blumenthal in urging the Trump Administration to pursue a strategy that includes sanctions against the Russians, the prosecution of Bashar al-Assad for war crimes, plus humanitarian aid for the Syrians.

“The humanitarian element must aid the refugees who are seeking to escape, and it also has to include rescinding the Executive Order issued by President Trump,” said Blumenthal.

Mr. Dalaati, who’s living in New Haven, said that his daughter is still in Lebanon and even though they applied to come to the U.S. at the same time, she has not been allowed to come. He’s 64 and says he and his wife are hoping they will see her and their grandchildren again some day.