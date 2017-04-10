Bristol police search for armed robbery suspects

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Stephanie Simoni)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Police are looking for the suspects who they say robbed two people at gunpoint Sunday night.

Police say the suspects robbed two victims just before midnight near a home on Prospect Street. Officials say one victim was taken to the hospital with  minor injuries and the other was not hurt. Both are expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate the armed robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s