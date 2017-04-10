Bristol police search for armed robbery suspects

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Police are looking for the suspects who they say robbed two people at gunpoint Sunday night.

Police say the suspects robbed two victims just before midnight near a home on Prospect Street. Officials say one victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the other was not hurt. Both are expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate the armed robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.