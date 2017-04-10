Bristol road construction starts Monday

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Starting Monday, Munchausen Avenue and Bartholomew Street in Bristol will undergo four weeks of construction to upgrade the roadways as the city begins the final stages of it’s Capital Improvement Project.

According to the city, the work is being performed due to the deteriorating condition of the roadway surface.

Below is 10 things you need to know about the construction project; released by the city of Bristol.

Paint marks will appear on the roadway indicating location of existing public utilities within the project area. Residents with sprinkler heads located between the curb and front of concrete walk are advised to remove them from the area or contact the City Engineering Division to ensure that they will not be disturbed. City contractor will remove curbs. The contractor hired by the City will reclaim (pulverize) the existing roadway surface. The process crushes the existing pavement. The roadway surface will be passable and access to your property will be provided. Dust from the roadway surface may occur, however water will be applied to the surface to reduce its impact. Please note that the pulverizing equipment does cause vibration and residents are advised to relocate items within their house that may fall due to vibrations. The City reclaims roads on a yearly basis and damage associated with machine vibration is extremely rare, however residents are advised to safeguard valuable items. The contractor will regrade and reshape the roadway surface. The roadway will be excavated (lowered) by approximately 8 inches during construction in order to install a roadway base of reclaimed pavement or new process stone. During this period access to driveways may be temporarily reduced during daytime hours, however complete access will be provided outside construction work hours. Mailboxes will be temporarily disturbed; however they will be reset to maintain delivery of mail. If mail is not delivered, please contact the City immediately to resolve the issue. Once the roadway base (crushed stone) is established (graded/shaped and compacted) the first layer of asphalt will be installed on the roadway surface. New curbing will be installed on the initial pavement layer. New driveway aprons (pavement between edge of road and front of walk) will be installed. A driveway will be constructed with a lip of 1.5 inches from the final course of pavement; therefore the driveway will have a 3 inch lip until the final course of pavement is installed. To reduce the 3 inch lip temporary pavement will be installed. The lawn areas disturbed during construction will be loam and seeded. Property owners are encouraged to water the areas to promote growth of grass. The final course of asphalt will be applied in the fall of 2017.