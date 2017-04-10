Colorado man sentenced for enticing 13-year-old

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Following his arrest in Connecticut, a 30-year-old Colorado man has been sentenced to prison for enticing a 13-year-old to engage in sexual activity.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Nathaniel Smith, of Aurora, CO, was sentenced in Hartford to 156 months in federal prison and 15 years of supervised release.

Court documents and statements made in court show that in January 2016 Smith used his cell phone, internet-based messaging, and video chat services, which included Kik and Skype, to entice a minor female to engage in sexual activity.

On January 25, 2016, Smith was arrested in New London after he traveled from Colorado to meet the girl.

Smith has been detained since he was arrested. On December 13, 2016, he pled guilty to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.