Community leaders concerned after violence continues outside Hamden pizza bar

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police are stepping up patrols Monday, as community leaders call for a local restaurant to lose its liquor license.

This, after a shooting outside of Slyce Pizza Bar over the weekend and this isn’t the first time we’ve reported on a shooting outside Slyce Pizza Bar. There have been several shootings and fights there in the past. Now the Hamden mayor and some community leaders are calling for the restaurant to lose its liquor license.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at Slyce early Sunday morning. That restaurant is down the street from Southern Connecticut State University and a residential area.

Two people were injured outside outside Slyce. Police say a 28-year-old man was assaulted and may have been hit by a car leaving the restaurant’s parking lot. And a second victim, a 26-year old man, shot in the back while inside his car while leaving Slyce. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Javier Santiago has lived in the area for about a year.

“I feel safe, but I know the area sometimes is not safe, especially if you have children with you,” said Santiago.

We talked to the major of Hamden. He says he wants to see the business owner step-up and do more on his own site and not take the position that when someone walks out the door, they’re not his responsibility anymore.

The owner of Slyce didn’t want to talk on camera, but says it happened after the restaurant was closed.

Police are still trying to figure out the motive for this incident. They’ve added more patrols to the area.