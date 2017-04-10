Connecticut high school graduation rate at all-time high

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s high school graduation rate has reached an all-time high.

The state Department of Education reports the state’s four-year graduation rate was 87.4 percent in 2016. That is up from 87.2 percent in 2015 and 84.8 percent in 2011.

The rates for the state’s 30 lowest performing school districts, known as Alliance Districts, also saw an improvement, rising more than seven percentage points, from 71.2 percent in 2011 to 78.3 percent a year ago.

But Monday’s report shows a racial gap still exists. The graduation rate among white students was 92.5 percent. The graduation rate for black students was 78.8 percent, while Hispanic students graduated at a rate of 76.4 percent.

The graduation rate among female students was 90.6 percent, about six percentage points higher than their male counterparts.

