Converting artifacts of the ‘Great War’ to the digital age

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Letters, photos and other artifacts from World War I will soon be available online thanks to a digital preservation project launched by the Connecticut State Library.

The library is using a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to hold events across the state asking residents to bring in objects from the war to be scanned or photographed.

So far, more than 130 people have come forward. That has resulted in the preservation of more than 600 items and the creation of about 150 profiles of soldiers, nurses, canteen workers and others associated with the war efforts.

This month marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

Chris Isleib is spokesman for the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission. He says nothing else is being done on the scale of Connecticut’s project.

