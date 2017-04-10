Cruisin’ Connecticut – Pirate Days at Mystic Seaport

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Mystic, home of this week’s “Pirate Days” celebration at Mystic Seaport.

This Tuesday and Wednesday, visitors can experience life as a pirate, with stage productions, and more:

This is our production: “Are You Read To Be a Pirate?” It’s a little educational entertainment that tells the difference between real pirates and fantastical pirates. Even a little bit of the look of what we think of as a fantasy pirate, isn’t necessarily true to what piracy was.

There will also be a treasure hunt for kids:

We’re going to have a series of events for kids of all ages. We’re having a treasure hunt, that this year, we are combining with our navigational activities, using a compass and counting paces.

Learn more about Pirate Days here, and visit Mystic Seaport: 75 Greenmanville Ave. Mystic, CT 06355

