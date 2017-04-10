Cruisin’ Connecticut – Pirate Days at Mystic Seaport

By Published:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) —   This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Mystic, home of this week’s “Pirate Days” celebration at Mystic Seaport.

This Tuesday and Wednesday, visitors can experience life as a pirate, with stage productions, and more:

This is our production: “Are You Read To Be a Pirate?” It’s a little educational entertainment that tells the difference between real pirates and fantastical pirates. Even a little bit of the look of what we think of as a fantasy pirate, isn’t necessarily true to what piracy was.

There will also be a treasure hunt for kids:

We’re going to have a series of events for kids of all ages. We’re having a treasure hunt, that this year, we are combining with our navigational activities, using a compass and counting paces.

Learn more about Pirate Days here, and visit Mystic Seaport: 75 Greenmanville Ave. Mystic, CT 06355

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s