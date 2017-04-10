Dr. Patty Ann Tublin: Financial Infidelity

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The #1 reason for divorce for many couples has to do with money. Most couples don’t discuss how and/or whom will handle the finances of their relationship.

Signs of Financial Infidelity:

  1. Opening up – and maxing out a credit card that your partner knows nothing about.
  2. Making cash purchases to hide the purchase from your partner.
  3. Charge your credit card for half the value of the purchased item and pay cash for the remaining half so your partner doesn’t know how much you really paid for the item.
  4. Skim money – for example, go to the grocery and you say you spent $100.00 on groceries but you really spent only $75.00 – and you pocket the other $25.00 for future purchases.

What couples can do:

  1. Come clean and share your feelings as to why you felt you had to be financially dishonest.
  2. Revisit or perhaps establish for the first time your family’s short and long-term goals.
  3. Financial transparency.
  4. Establish separate discretionary funds, perhaps this may or may not work for your relationship.

