Drug arrest made in Plainfield after woman found hiding in vehicle

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A drug arrest was made on Sunday after a Plainfield Police Officer was waved down and notified of a vehicle containing drug paraphernalia and two plastic baggies of Crack Cocaine.

The officer, who was traveling northbound on Norwich Road, was stopped by a man running towards him who was identified as Neftali Mendez, 41, of Wauregan.

Mendez told the officer that he thought the vehicle that approached him was a friend bringing him gas for his vehicle and told the officer that he was alone.

The officer walked around the 2001 Town & Country minivan and observed a woman who appeared to be rolled in a blanket on the floor. Mendez was detained by the officer and the female in the vehicle was identified as Shanda Malcein, 40, of Wauregan. Maclein told the officer that she was hiding because she was not supposed to be with Mendez.

Maclein told Plainfield Police that the Crack Cocaine belonged to her.

She is charged with “Possession of Narcotics” and “Possession of Drug Paraphernalia” and is scheduled to appear in court of April 24th.