Enfield Man killed in East Windsor motor vehicle accident

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Enfield man dead after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday in the area of 226 North Road in East Windsor.

The East Winsdor Police Department received a call around 12:42 p.m. that a white Mazda Millenia, operated by Troy Michaud, 53, was traveling east on North Road when his vehicle was struck by a Dodge Pickup truck that was traveling west.

Michaud’s vehicle was located off of the road near Yosky Road and North Road. The truck, which was operated by Hans Geise, 33, of Michigan, fled the scene of the crash but was later located by the East Windsor Police.

Geise was arrested and charged with “Evading Responsibility” and “Failure to Drive Right”.

The East Windsor Police Department was later notified that Michaud had died due to his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer David Simoes of the Enfield Police Department at (860) 292-8240.