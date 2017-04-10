ESPN: No room for Super Bowl LI Banner at Gillette Stadium

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a Super Bowl trophy while addressing the crowd along with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WTNH) — The New England Patriots have a problem, but it’s a great problem to have.

According to an ESPN report, the Super Bowl Champion Patriots do not have enough space in the south end zone at Gillette Stadium to display their Super Bowl LI banner. The Pats already have four banners hanging in that end zone from previous Super Bowl championships.

There has been no word yet from the New England Patriots organization about what they’re going to do, or where they may display the Super Bowl LI banner. The team has a few months to figure it out before the season begins later this year.

