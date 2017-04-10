“Freak” creations at Cream & Sugar Cafe



(WTNH) — I promise you, I have never seen a milkshake like this. It looks like a towering ice cream sundae on top of a milk shake.

The brain child of this is Alyce Kallman, whose creations are dubbed “Freak Shakes.” They are the cat’s meow in Bethel because families from all over come together to enjoy their time there.

Kallman’s Cream & Sugar Cafe has only been open one year, but she already employs 12, is expanding and is thinking of franchising to New Haven. She uses a lot of ingredients that come from other nearby businesses.

“It all happened because people wanted me to give names to the milkshake, a plain milkshake, like a coffee milkshake. And I said what am I going to name a milkshake unless its extraordinary,” said Kallman.

Kallman gives back to her community whenever she can, including to the Scotty Fund, which helps children affected by cancer, founded by a mom who lost her son to cancer.

You can find out more about Kallman’s creations here.