“Freak” creations at Cream & Sugar Cafe

By Published:


(WTNH) — I promise you, I have never seen a milkshake like this. It looks like a towering ice cream sundae on top of a milk shake.

The brain child of this is Alyce Kallman, whose creations are dubbed “Freak Shakes.” They are the cat’s meow in Bethel because families from all over come together to enjoy their time there.

Kallman’s Cream & Sugar Cafe has only been open one year, but she already employs 12, is expanding and is thinking of franchising to New Haven. She uses a lot of ingredients that come from other nearby businesses.

“It all happened because people wanted me to give names to the milkshake, a plain milkshake, like a coffee milkshake. And I said what am I going to name a milkshake unless its extraordinary,” said Kallman.

Kallman gives back to her community whenever she can, including to the Scotty Fund, which helps children affected by cancer, founded by a mom who lost her son to cancer.

You can find out more about Kallman’s creations here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s