Help for domestic violence victims



NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Pavers leading up to the front door of Safe Futures show the names of members of the community and also families of survivors of domestic violence who support the agency. In essence they’re also supporting the efforts done there to get people out of some dangerous situations.

Just this weekend was the latest in what police say became a deadly domestic violence situation.

“When a victim is trying to leave or is doing anything on their own and is trying to separate from that abusive relationship it’s the most dangerous time,” said Nazmie Batista, the associate director of residential programs and counseling at Safe Futures.

Patrick Miles and Jermaine Scott are still at large after separate shootings in New Britain while Oscar Hernandez is in court today facing murder and kidnapping charges.

“It’s alarming how many of these incidents are tied back to a restraining order not being granted,” said Batista.

She showed News 8 a set of purple footprints along a walkway next to the New London agency.

“We say to people follow the purple and you’ll get to where you need to go,” said Batista.

No judgement just support and even housing for those who need to get out of an abusive situation. They also work with police to reach victims.

“We’ve had moms say to us thank you so much because it’s been so hard to keep my kids quiet or it’s been so hard to say they can’t eat now they have to eat later or they can’t make noise,” said Batista.

Some may find it hard to leave abusive relationships because of finances or threats that they will lose their children but Batista says there are ways out and they can guide you.

“A person should know that they have the right to be loved and cared for and live in an environment free of abuse no matter what that looks like or what it sounds like,” said Batista.

She says some people think that they have to wait to call for help until their life is in danger or they are in some extreme situation like they saw on TV. But that’s not the case. She says if you want out of any abusive situation no matter what the level give them a call.

The hotline number for Safe Futures is 888-774-2900.