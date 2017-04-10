How to talk to kids about violence in schools

Related Coverage Teacher, boy die when husband opens fire in California class



(WTNH) — The latest school shooting is making headlines across the country. Two adults and one child dead at an elementary school in San Bernardino, after a man opens fire in a classroom.

Licensed psychologist Dr. Laura Saunders, with the Institute of Living at Hartford Hospital says parents can have a difficult time finding the right words to say when confronted by questions their kids have about school violence. She advises parents provide necessary information based on the child’s age and reassure the child that the adults in their lives will do their best to keep them safe.

“We should be thankful when our child does come to us with a question because our goal as parents then is to answer the question but not answer the question in a sensationalized way. Simply just answer their question and then wait until they ask another question and that is your guide to know how much more information they really want,” said Dr. Saunders.

Experts say the most popular questions among children are can this happen to me and why did this happen? Saunders says the saving grace is that younger kids tend to process traumatic events like this one at a time.

“Adults can really put together this is now the x number of incidents in the last two years and we really kind of build that as a bigger theory of, you now, bad things are happening in the world or in this country. Kids tend to be much more single event. This is a single event and they have a reaction to that single event but again, based on development, they don’t necessarily carry it over to the next event,” said Saunders.

Here in Connecticut, where one of the worst mass shootings in history took place in our own backyard, Dr. Saunders says the effects of continued violence can be harder for kids to handle, as it hits closer to home. She says parents should watch for cues that could warn a child needs continued guidance and support.

“Is your child having difficulty functioning? Are they having difficulty functioning in school or at home? Are they more irritable? Are they having difficulty sleeping, they don’t want to eat so much? That’s when we want to bring it to someone’s attention,” said Saunders.

Dr. Saunders also stresses that parents shouldn’t let their own anxieties show through when talking with your kids. She warns allowing your own fears to change their routines or activities will only increase their fears.