How you can help prevent brush fires

Admittedly the last month has been tough in Connecticut. Lots…I mean lots of rain. It’s been enough to eliminate the drought in parts of our state, but not enough to alleviate one of the biggest spring-time drought concern, brush fires.

Vincent Lavorgna, Park Ranger of Brooksvale Park in Hamden stated, “The long term drought has had an effect, this recent rain has helped but with the breezy rain we’ve been having, we’re left with some dry leaf litter here.”

And dry is the issue. We still have the low humidity of the winter, mixed with temperatures closer to summer. The other problem in the woods this time of the year is a lack of leaves on the trees.

“It holds a lot of moisture close to the ground, so that’s why spring is often worse and a big factor is the breeze that is common during the spring time also.” mentioned Lavorgna.

So how can you prevent brush fires from starting and spreading? First off, never throw cigarettes or matches out of your car window, these can easily light dry ground. Also as the weather warms up, never leave your grill unattended. It only takes a bit of burning oil to cause brush fires. Also light fires with extreme caution, and never light a fire on a windy day. Finally watch where you drive!

Vincent also said, “The other thing that has happened in the park incident that we’ve had here that has caused brush fires here in the park is a vehicle parked over tall grass. The grass comes in contact with the exhaust system and we’ve had a fire start that way in the park also.”

It’s always important to keep these tips in mind, especially with so many people outdoors this time of the year. When I went to Brooksvale Park, it was filled with people! To check out some of the cool events/happenings at the park, CLICK HERE.