Local hospital holds ‘Safe Kids Day’ to teach how to prevent preventable injuries

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)– Monday is National Safe Kids Day. It’s a day devoted to educating parents and kids about preventable injuries. Many of the serious injuries and fatalities of children can be prevented.

Griffin Hospital has seen it all, but when it comes to injuries to kids, folks there have seen way too many that could have been easily prevented.

That’s why the hospital is inviting people to stop by Monday and learn about ways to keep children safe. I was amazed to hear how many small children drown, and we are heading into beach and pool season. The hospital is actually going to give away waterproof bags so parents can put their electronic devices in the bag. They’ll stay dry, and parents will be focused on watching the kids.

That’s just one of the topics they’ll cover. Poisoning is a big threat, too. In fact, according to safekids.org, every year around 64,000 kids go to the ER due to poisoning.

In one recent year, more than 3,800 kids died from car crashes in the US. And I mentioned drowning before. I had no idea it was the number one killer of children ages 1 to 4. But even the simplest things can put your kids in danger, even your furniture.

“The kids are seeing something on the top shelf, or they want to get something out of that top drawer, and they just can’t quite reach it, so it looks like a nice, fun ladder. They pull the drawers out themselves, step on that,” said Cathi Kellett, Naugatuck Valley Safe Kids Coordinator.

The hospital will also show you how to properly handle car seats for the kids. That can be tricky, and some tips for you about home safety. Keep anything dangerous out of reach. Even those detergent pods for the dishwasher and washing machine. They look colorful and delicious to kids, but they can make your child very sick if he eats them.

Preventable things like car crashes, fires, drownings, poisonings and falls are the top health threats to kids.

If you want to learn more on this safe kids day, come down to Griffin Hospital today between and 10 and 2 and try to prevent the preventable.