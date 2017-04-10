Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend is arraigned

Related Coverage Father who sparked Amber Alert being brought back to Conn.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 39-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend and fleeing with their 6-year-old daughter to Pennsylvania has been arraigned in a Connecticut court.

A judge ordered Oscar Hernandez, of Bridgeport, held on a $2 million bond Monday. Hernandez faces murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault charges.

Hernandez was arrested in February after crashing into a tractor-trailer in Centre County, Pennsylvania. Police were chasing him after an Amber Alert was issued.

Hernandez waived extradition and returned to Connecticut.

Bridgeport Police say Hernandez stabbed Nidia Gonzalez and another woman, who survived, before fleeing with his daughter. His daughter suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Hernandez is an El Salvador citizen previously deported in 2013. He has prior felony convictions for assault and threats.

Hernandez’s lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.