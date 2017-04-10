Near-record warmth, high pollen count on Tuesday

(WTNH) — Part of Connecticut will have a summer preview on Tuesday with highs in the 80s, but it comes with an elevated brush fire risk and high pollen count. Sunshine and warm southwesterly winds help the temperature get into the upper 80s to low 80s inland. The record high temperature for the date is 79° for both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport. That record, set in 1955, is vulnerable inland, and safe at the Shoreline. A southwest breeze will keep it in the 60s to low 70s at the Shoreline.

The breezy conditions and low humidity will lead to elevated brush fire risk inland. The winds will not be strong enough for a Red Flag Warning, but there is enough dry brush that any small fires could spread. Dry and breezy conditions in spring also lead to a high pollen count, and that will be the case on Tuesday. The pollen count dips a bit on Wednesday with some showers around, but more dry, windy weather on Thursday will cause tree pollens to rise again.