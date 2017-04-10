Near-record warmth, high pollen count on Tuesday

By Published:

(WTNH) — Part of Connecticut will have a summer preview on Tuesday with highs in the 80s, but it comes with an elevated brush fire risk and high pollen count. Sunshine and warm southwesterly winds help the temperature get into the upper 80s to low 80s inland. The record high temperature for the date is 79° for both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport. That record, set in 1955, is vulnerable inland, and safe at the Shoreline. A southwest breeze will keep it in the 60s to low 70s at the Shoreline.

chroma dma ecmwf 13km temps1 Near record warmth, high pollen count on Tuesday

The breezy conditions and low humidity will lead to elevated brush fire risk inland. The winds will not be strong enough for a Red Flag Warning, but there is enough dry brush that any small fires could spread. Dry and breezy conditions in spring also lead to a high pollen count, and that will be the case on Tuesday. The pollen count dips a bit on Wednesday with some showers around, but more dry, windy weather on Thursday will cause tree pollens to rise again.

chroma pollen pm Near record warmth, high pollen count on Tuesday

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s