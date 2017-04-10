New Haven animal shelter gets a makeover

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New Haven Animal Shelter is getting a makeover, and it’s the first one in more than three decades.

The improvements will make the space more comfortable for the animals as well as the people coming in looking to adopt them. Those upgrades include more space for animals, noise reduction panels, and a new meet-and-greet area for would-be adopters.

The animal control officer says the friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter secured a $100,000 grant and raised $30,000 for renovations.

New Haven Municipal Animal Control Officer, Joseph Manganiello said, “Our cat room where we shelter all of our cats is very tiny, about the size of a closet, so what we are going to do is give up our reception area, which is quite a bit larger, and have that be a little bit of a better visiting area for guests.”

The last time the shelter was renovated was in 1982.