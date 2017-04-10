New Haven police investigate shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven after a man walked in with a gunshot wound at the Yale New Haven Hospital Emergency Department Monday morning.

Officers were called to Vernon Street between Congress Avenue and Davenport Avenue after reports of gunfire at 8:40 a.m.

Witnesses told police a man was seen limping after the gunfire. Police say the victim is an adult man, but they are not releasing his identity. He was shot in the leg by someone who fired at him from a car traveling on Vernon Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304.