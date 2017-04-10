New Haven police investigate shooting

By Published:
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven after a man walked in with a gunshot wound  at the Yale New Haven Hospital Emergency Department Monday morning.

Officers were called to Vernon Street between Congress Avenue and Davenport Avenue after reports of gunfire at 8:40 a.m.

Witnesses told police a man was seen limping after the gunfire. Police say the victim is an adult man, but they are not releasing his identity. He was shot in the leg by someone who fired at him from a car traveling on Vernon Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s