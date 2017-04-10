Norwich police connecting with kids, hoping to lower crime

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Though many schools now have police officers, Norwich police are not just there for security. Police are spending time with kids at schools even on the basketball court, so kids will get to know them. They hope that will mean lower crime rates and safer neighborhoods down the road.

“We actually have hearts and we care,” said Sgt. John Perry. “We want the children to know that they can come to us for anything and we’re always there for them.”

Community events, like multicultural night at Wequonnoc Magnet Elementary School, bring kids, their parents, teachers and the police together. You might not expect to see the police at such an event, but they attend many like it. They are there not just for public safety; they are connecting with the kids.

“One activity we painted rocks and they went on a walk with us,” said Iyanna Smith, a student at Wequonnoc School.

Police talk to the kids and get to know them. The idea is that down the road the police presence and their relationships with the kids will bring crime down. Police build trust and teach the kids what police officers do to protect them.

“When they brought in the dogs they talked about that the dogs have scents so they can smell the bad guys,” said Aleysia Godere, a Wequonnoc student.

Second graders at Wequonnoc get to spend the most time with them. Assistant principal Melissa Krodel, who is also a second grade teacher, says the kids love having the police at the school.

“If they’re in trouble or they’re needing to talk to someone…they know that they’ve established the relationship with these police officers,” she said.

Police say so far teachers and parents have been supportive. That’s important, since police want to build trust with them too.

“Around the country there’s things happening and we’re losing trust with the communities that we work in,” said Perry. “I think it’s important that we get back out into the communities.”

The police will be a part of more events like multicultural night over the next several months.