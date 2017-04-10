PD: Food Mart in Coventry robbed at knife point

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) —- A Coventry Food Mart was robbed on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded to The Food Mart located on Daly Road in Coventry at approximately 8:45 p.m. That’s where a male suspect ,who had a folding knife, stole an unspecified amount of money from the register.

The suspect was wearing all black and had glasses.

There were no injuries reported and the investigation is on-going.

If you have seen anything, please call the Coventry Police Department at (860) 742 – 7331.