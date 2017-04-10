New Britain police identify woman killed before Amber Alert

Patrick Miles

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Britain police have identified the woman who was killed in her home, leading to an Amber Alert for her child over the weekend.

Police say on Friday, officers responded to 48 North Mountain Road, unit #203, to the report of a domestic disturbance. Officers found a female suffering from an apparent head injury. She was presumed dead on scene by EMS and was later identified as 33-year-old Yasheeka Miles, of the same address in New Britain.

Police say an initial investigation lead them to 36-year-old Patrick Miles as the suspect. He fled to the New York City area after the incident with his two-year-old child, Paisley Miles. This prompted an Amber Alert around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. However the child was later located unharmed.

On Saturday, two arrest warrants were issued for Miles charging him with violation of probation. But on Sunday, the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Yasheeka Miles’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and that it was a homicide.

Police are still searching for Miles. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 860-826-3000. Police say Miles should not be approached as he may be armed.

