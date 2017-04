NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The price of gasoline in New Haven is going up.

According to GasBuddy.com, it’s risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week.

On Sunday April 9 the average was $2.41 per gallon. This is compared to the national average. That has gone up 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $2.39.

Analysts say increased gas prices all have to do with growing tensions in the middle east. They say the U.S. missile strike in Syria in the biggest reason.