Quinnipiac to help hospitality workers spot human trafficking

By Published:
(WTNH / Tina Detelj)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Law students at Quinnipiac University will host a training program Monday night for hotel and motel workers in the state to help them identify the warning signs of human trafficking.

Earlier this year, Governor Dannel Malloy announced that the state is working with Quinnipiac to help workers spot the signs of human trafficking and give them information on what they should do if they come in contact with a person who they believe is being victimized.

The dean of Quinnipiac’s school of law, Jennifer Gerarda Brown, says, “trafficking poses and immediate threat to human rights not just around the world, but right here in our state.”

Others have likened it to modern day slavery, in which victims, who are often children, are forced by traffickers to engage in sex acts against their will.

Monday night’s forum will be held in the Ceremonial Courtroom at the QU Law Center on the North Haven campus.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s