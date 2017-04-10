Quinnipiac to help hospitality workers spot human trafficking

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Law students at Quinnipiac University will host a training program Monday night for hotel and motel workers in the state to help them identify the warning signs of human trafficking.

Earlier this year, Governor Dannel Malloy announced that the state is working with Quinnipiac to help workers spot the signs of human trafficking and give them information on what they should do if they come in contact with a person who they believe is being victimized.

The dean of Quinnipiac’s school of law, Jennifer Gerarda Brown, says, “trafficking poses and immediate threat to human rights not just around the world, but right here in our state.”

Others have likened it to modern day slavery, in which victims, who are often children, are forced by traffickers to engage in sex acts against their will.

Monday night’s forum will be held in the Ceremonial Courtroom at the QU Law Center on the North Haven campus.