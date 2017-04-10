Red Cross helps two local families after fires

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- The Red Cross is helping a number families after fires over the weekend. According to the Red Cross, both fires were on Sunday, April 9th. One was on West Hazel Street in New Haven and the other was on Oregon Avenue in East Haven.

The Red Cross says five families, with 11 people in total, were affected. The Red Cross is giving out comfort kits which have things like toothbrushes, deodorant, and other toiletries, as well as information about cleaning up from a fire.

The Red Cross provides these type of services thanks to donations from the community, and volunteers.

For more information visit http://redcross.org or call 1-877-287-3327.