Sen. Blumenthal calls on President Trump for strategy on Syria

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will be calling on President Trump to outline his next steps following the Syrian missile strike.

Senator Blumenthal is looking for the President to submit a new, comprehensive strategy on Syria to Congress.

This comes after the U.S. military blasted nearly 60 tomahawk missiles at the air base where the Syrian chemical attack was launched.

Related: Trump security adviser urges Russia to rethink Syria support

The senator wants the President’s strategy to include humanitarian relief, a refugee resettlement plan, and stronger steps regarding Russia.

Blumenthal will speak at the state capitol at 11:00 a.m. on April 10th.