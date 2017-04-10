Senator Murphy leads call for rail upgrades

By Published:
In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 file photo, an Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. Federal railroad regulators endorsed an ambitious and costly plan to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor over the next 30 years by shoring up crumbling infrastructure, running more trains and building new tracks that would allow speeds of up to 220 mph on a stretch of the Washington-Boston route. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH)  –  Democratic Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is leading the call for new funding to upgrade the nation’s rail lines including the Northeast Corridor.

Murphy and other Senators sent two letters to the U.S. Senate Appropriations Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development subcommittee emphasizing that insufficient funding for the National Transportation Safety Board and NEC infrastructure improvements could jeopardize the ability to investigate rail accidents and improve the live of millions who travel by rail.   The Senators wrote in wake of a series of tragic rail accidents over the last several years “We urge you to fund the NTSB and these critical Northeast Corridor programs at levels we’ve requested – our constituents can’t risk waiting any longer.”

Specifically the Senators are asking for $106.7 Million to $3.5 million above 2016 funding for the NTSB to hire additional rail investigators.  They are also asking that two NEC programs dealing with improving passenger rail infrastructure and expanding the use of life-saving positive train control technology be funded consistent with level authorized by the Fast Act of 2015.

