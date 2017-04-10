Spring Weather Perfection!

By Published:

A great week of weather other than a round of rain showers Wednesday morning through early afternoon. The jet-stream has retreated to Canada allowing the warm air to come up from the south. Here’s a look at typical temperatures this time of the year:

auto almanac Spring Weather Perfection!

Here’s a look at the afternoon forecast temperatures on the planner. Well above where they should be this time of the year!

3p 6p 9p planner Spring Weather Perfection!

There will be some cold winds coming in off of Long island Sound keeping the SE Connecticut shoreline colder each afternoon. Take a look at how the temperature changes from shoreline to inland with the forecast here:

key hour by hour temps 3k hrrr2 Spring Weather Perfection!

Much of the day will be stuck in the 50s for beach areas from Madison out to Pawcatuck. Have a jacket if you are going to be bear the water. Another nice day is expected tomorrow before a few Spring rain showers arrive Wednesday. Enjoy!

