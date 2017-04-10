State Supreme Court orders new trial in newlywed killing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a Connecticut man convicted of killing his wife of just three weeks in 2009, saying the jury’s guilty verdicts were flawed.

Justices ruled Monday that the verdicts convicting Chihan Eric Chyung of both murder and manslaughter were conflicting, because murder is an intentional act and manslaughter is a reckless, unintentional act.

The 53-year-old Chyung is charged in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Paige Anne Bennett in their Norwich home. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on the murder conviction. A judge dismissed the manslaughter conviction, saying Chyung couldn’t be convicted of two homicide charges for one act.

Chyung testified that his 9 mm pistol fired accidentally while he argued with Bennett.

