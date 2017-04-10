Summer Orlando Presents: Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer Orlando is CT’s Premier Theater Queen. Known for her Live Singing and over the top costumes, she is the definition of Theatricality. Coming from a theater Background, this 23 year old performer from New Haven, CT has a big imagination and doesn’t let anything stand in the way of her dreams. Summer has produced many productions including her most famous 30 min Drag stage production Hocus Pocus Live, now in its third year.

The Rocky horror show is Summer’s first officially Licensed musical production.

Running April 21-23

April 21&22- midnight performance

April 23- 8pm at the Chez Est in Hartford CT

Tickets are $20 general admission and limited amount of VIP table packages for $120

Tickets can be purchased here http://rockyhorrorchez.brownpapertickets.com/

