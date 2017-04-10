Suspect in custody after Molotov cocktails found in Hartford

(@Lt.Foley/ Hartford Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after Molotov cocktails were found in Hartford Monday morning.

Hartford police tweeted that officers were responding to Cornwall Street for an emotionally disturbed person when they found Molotov cocktails on the scene.

Police say the officers were able to get the suspect to surrender and go to the hospital without violence. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

(@Lt.Foley/ Hartford Police)

The incident remains under investigation.

