Suspect in custody after Molotov cocktails found in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after Molotov cocktails were found in Hartford Monday morning.

Hartford police tweeted that officers were responding to Cornwall Street for an emotionally disturbed person when they found Molotov cocktails on the scene.

HPD responds to EDP on Cornwall St Molotov Cocktails found on scene. HPD Patrol got suspect to surrender and go hospital without violence pic.twitter.com/GApjnE6ccL — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 10, 2017

Police say the officers were able to get the suspect to surrender and go to the hospital without violence. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.