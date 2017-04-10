The Little Chef that Could: Healthy and Fun School Lunches

Related Coverage In the Bender Kitchen: Homemade Manicotti With The Traveling Epicurean

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Taylor Greenberg, creator of The little Chef that Could is here sharing some quick and easy healthy lunch ideas for kids.

TLCTC started when Taylor was in nursing school, after living on taco bell, late night study sessions, and too much jungle juice, she knew it was time for a lifestyle change. Her unhealthy habits transformed to salads, early morning treadmill runs, and green smoothies. Taylor became addicted to these healthy changes and how amazing they made my body feel. Post college, was a struggle of finances, post grad fun, and calorie counting. After a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis, Taylor was truly forced to take a look at her overall lifestyle choices and made an effort to live a non-toxic life. TLCTC is a composition of a twenty something trying to navigate life while making the healthiest choices while embracing each crazy, chaotic moment life has to offer!

Magic Bean Dip

¼ cup olive oil + additional for topping

3 tbsp minced garlic or 1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp. cumin

2 cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

Juice from half a lemon

salt and pepper, to taste

Place all ingredients into a food processor, except olive oil

Begin to blend and slowly add olive oil until a thick dip forms

Serve with fresh veggies, crackers, pitas, or in turkey roll ups

Tropical Granola

1/3 cup of honey

1/4 cup coconut oil

zest from 1 lime

1 cup of dried pineapple, chopped

1/2 cup of unsweetened organic shredded coconut

3 cups of rolled oats

In a small sauce pan, melt the coconut oil over medium high heat, stir in the honey

Continue to stir until melted and combined

Add the lime zest and stir

Add the remaining ingredients in a large mixing bowl

Pour the honey and coconut oil mixture into the mixing bowl and stir until the oats are lightly covered with the oil and honey

Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil and spread into a thin layer

Bake at 375 for 12-15 minutes, until oats are golden brown and toasted

Let cool for 15 minutes

For more information visit thelittlechefthatcould.com