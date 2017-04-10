Traffic stop in Middletown leads to cocaine arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — On April 3rd, a routine traffic stop for the Middletown police department turned into police discovering cocaine.

Just after 7 p.m. officers observed a black Cadillac with illegally tinted front passenger windows. Police then observed the vehicle making an illegal U-Turn and pulling into a parking spot in front of Fangs Chinese Restaurant.

Officers Tiano and Wasilewski conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations and while doing a background check on the driver, Rashaun Tyreese Watson, it was discovered that he was known for possessing narcotics. Checks also revealed that Watson not only was driving with a suspended licence, but the vehicle was uninsured and had not been properly registered for nine months.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of .09 grams of cocaine hidden in the center console. Watson was transported to the Middletown Police Department where he was processed. During this, Police discovered a marijuana cigarette in his sweatshirt and also placed that with cocaine evidence.

Watson was charged with Possession of Narcotics, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Failure to Carry Insurance Card,Improper Window Tints, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Improper U-Turn.

He was released on a $1500 surety bond and will appear at the GA9 Court House on 4/17/17