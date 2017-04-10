Watertown man burns hands and face in “marijuana butter” operation

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Watertown police are investigating a fire that led them to a drug operation.

Just after 10:30 Friday morning, Watertown firefighters got a call to a fire in a multifamily home at 429 Main Street. The building had been evacuated, but when firefighters got there they found a man in the parking lot with burns on his face and hands.

When they went into the building they found what police call a sophisticated drug lab for manufacturing Marijuana Butane Extract also known as “dab” or “marijuana butter.”

Watertown police say the investigation into the fire and the drug lab is still underway. So far no word on any arrests.