West Hartford man arrested for alleged road rage incident

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford man has been arrested for allegedly spitting on a woman’s car while yelling racial slurs.

West Hartford police say on Monday evening, they got a call from a woman who reported an alleged road rage incident that started in Hartford. The woman told police that she was driving on Park Road when a man pulled up next to the victim at Whiting Lane, spit on her vehicle and yelled racial slurs. The victim said she believed she saw the man show a hand gun.

Officers say they saw marks of saliva on her car. The woman had been able to get the man’s license plate number and police found the suspect, James Mahler, at his home later on. They spoke with him and he denied having a gun, and police say they did not find one.

Mahler was arrested, charged with breach of peace and released on a $5,000 bond.