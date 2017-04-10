Weston police make arrest in alleged school booster club larceny

WESTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Weston Police say they’ve arrested the man responsible for stealing bottles and cans that were meant to be for a school fundraiser.

Tyler Gionis was arrested Sunday. Weston Police began investigating a number of thefts from the Weston Onion Barn. The thefts dated back to December 2016. The Weston High School Boosters Club came forward reporting thefts of bottles and cans from the Onion Barn, which were collected weekly by student athletes in the community. Police say Tyler Gionis was damaging the siding of the building to steal the bags of bottles and cans that had been collected.

The Weston Police Department observed suspicious camera activity at the location on April 9th and followed a tracking device placed in the bag of bottles to Westport Stop and Shop where contact was made with Tyler Gionis and an arrest was made on scene.