15-year-old boy arrested after Stratford police chase

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 15-year-old boy was arrested after leading police on a chase through Stratford on Monday evening.

Police say at 6 p.m., officers attempted to stop a stolen car on Woodend Road. While the car didn’t stop, it did pull over briefly to allow two passengers to get out. Officers continued to follow the car to Stratford Avenue, near Bruce Avenue, before they decided to break off the pursuit.

Police later received information that a car matching that description had crashed on Boston Avenue, in front of 360 Boston Avenue. When officers responded to the scene, witnesses told them that the driver had fled on foot.

A short time later, officers located the suspect hiding near the dumpsters of a Dunkin Donuts.

The suspect is a juvenile so police have not released his identity. He was charged with Reckless Driving, Engaging in Pursuit, Driving Without a License, Larceny and Reckless Endangerment, before being released to a parent.

